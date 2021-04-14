Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.