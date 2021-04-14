Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $46,503,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.