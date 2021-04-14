UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

