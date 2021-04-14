Unido EP (UDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $517,582.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $517,582.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00265318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00723890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,547.32 or 0.98961827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.09 or 0.00853941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

