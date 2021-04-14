Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Unilever (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
UL opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.