Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Unilever (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

