Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.0% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. 14,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,789. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.