Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.81. 167,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $434.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

