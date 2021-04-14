Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 1.5% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WST traded down $4.64 on Wednesday, reaching $301.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

