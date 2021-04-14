UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,595 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.37. 45,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.57. The company has a market capitalization of $356.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

