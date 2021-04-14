USD Coin Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $11.27 billion and approximately $2.43 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.51 or 0.03874259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,484,656,318 coins and its circulating supply is 11,254,384,331 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

