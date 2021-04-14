Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,890 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $178.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

