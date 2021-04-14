Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $9,432,650.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,079,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

