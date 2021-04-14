Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,628 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

