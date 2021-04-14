Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Total by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Total stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.