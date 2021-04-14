Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 224.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

