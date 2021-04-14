Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $355.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.02. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

