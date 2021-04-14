VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.