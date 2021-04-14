VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

