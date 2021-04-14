Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000.

NYSE PMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

