Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $150.97. 33,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $139.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

