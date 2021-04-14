Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $273.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.85 and a 200 day moving average of $248.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $275.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

