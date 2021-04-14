Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $169.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

