Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

