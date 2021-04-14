VeraBank N.A. Buys 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $3,479,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total value of $1,305,437.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $806.02. 7,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,064. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $810.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $736.22 and its 200 day moving average is $696.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

