VeraBank N.A. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

