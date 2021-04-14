Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $38,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.21. 10,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,421. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.55 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day moving average of $188.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.