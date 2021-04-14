Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well, driven by subscriber demand for broadband with significant growth in video streaming. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by the pandemic. It has completed the rollout of its residential Internet service to all the states of Brazil. Viasat’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity. However, it operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market. It expects to incur huge research and development costs due to the launch of ViaSat-3 satellites, which can materially affect margins. Integration risks related to acquisitions might mar its near-term financials. In-flight connectivity weakness due to the pandemic is expected to hurt Viasat’s revenues to a moderate extent.”

VSAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

VSAT opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,376.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

