Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 1,304.9% from the March 15th total of 126,700 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BBIG opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Vinco Ventures has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vinco Ventures at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.