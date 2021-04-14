Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
Shares of VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.53.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
