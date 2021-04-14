Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

