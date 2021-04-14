Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

VNOM stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.