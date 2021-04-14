Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

