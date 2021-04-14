Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.53% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHF Solutions, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHF Solutions Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.