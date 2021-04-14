Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $355.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

