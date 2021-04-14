Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $355.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit