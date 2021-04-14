Virtu Financial LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 201,348 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ayro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10).

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

