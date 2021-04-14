Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 557,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.72 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

