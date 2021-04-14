Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,835 Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Compugen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 105,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compugen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CGEN opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.