Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 219.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOLV.B shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 267 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.