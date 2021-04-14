Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VONOY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

