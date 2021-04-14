voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

