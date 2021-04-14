Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 489 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,619. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $38.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

