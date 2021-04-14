Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $611.67. 828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,607. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $396.16 and a one year high of $689.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.