Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.69. 1,007,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $341.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

