Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,106. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $65.72 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

