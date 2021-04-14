Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $302,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,719. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.