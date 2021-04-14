Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of IVOO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $156.28. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $181.39.

