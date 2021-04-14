Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Achieves $141.97 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $141.97 million and $18.53 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.00 or 0.03864356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.