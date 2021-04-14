WAX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.82 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $380.73 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,720,801,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,438,018 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

