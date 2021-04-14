WaykiChain (WICC) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.57 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $100.57 million and $15.56 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00090969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00631706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037410 BTC.

WICC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

