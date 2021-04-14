Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.