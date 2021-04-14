Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $10.63 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.22% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $126.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

