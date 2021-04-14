Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of Lear worth $19,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $93,832,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $176.85 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

